Saif Ali Khan’s childhood picture goes viral, hints at his resemblance with son Taimur

A childhood picture of Bollywood’s Chote Nawab, Saif Ali Khan, has surfaced on social media ahead of the release of his film Bazaar. Looking as cute as his toddler son Taimur Ali Khan, his uncanny resemblance with his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, cannot be ignored either.

Saif has his lineage to thank for his good looks. The son of legendary Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has an interesting variety of films in his filmography. The actor was last seen in hit Netflix show Sacred Games.

However, when not working, the actor is often spotted in the company of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids, especially Taimur. The actor recently revealed that the little one has started speaking a few words now and often calls him abba or dada and even sir as his nanny addresses the senior Khan with the same title.

The Nawab of Pataudi will soon be seen sharing the couch with his daughter Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan. The star kid was earlier supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, the film ran into production hassles and was delayed. Amid the chaos, she bagged Rohit Shetty’s big budget action film Simmba and will now be seen as the love interest of Ranveer Singh. While Kedarnath is rumoured to miss its release date of November 30, Simmba is slated for December 28 release.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 17:17 IST