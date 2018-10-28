Vogue Women of Year Awards 2018: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor slay on the red carpet, win big at the event too

From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood’s most stylish attended the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018 in Mumbai, wearing some serious design inspirations. Kareena and Alia not only won thered carpet game, they were among the big winners of the night along with Ranbir Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Kareena Kapoor attended the event wearing a shimmering Naeem Khan gown with a plunging neckline. With understated make-up and a messy bun, Kareena again proved why she is Bollywood’s go-to diva.

Kareena Kapoor won the award and the red carpet at Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018.

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet in a semi-sheer Roberto Cavalli dress. With her father Mahesh Bhatt and Raazi director Meghna Gulzar, the actor made a fashion statement unlike any other.

Alia Bhatt carries this risque semi sheer dress with elan at the red carpet.

Radhika Apte looked equally gorgeous in a red Johanna Ortiz off-shoulder gown while Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a heavily embellished Falguni & Shane Peacock gown.

Janhvi Kapoor again proved that she is an ace at the red carpet game.

Radhika Apte’s colour of choice at Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018 was red.

Amongst the men, Ayushmann Khurrana of Andhadhun fame kept it classic in a dark suit while Vicky Kaushal chose grey as the colour of the evening. Ace Bollywood director Karan Johar kept it suave in a Dolce and Gabbana floral suit and pants, and a fancy pair of Gucci shoes.

Ayushmann Khurrana keeps it classy at Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018.

Vicky kaushal, Aparshakti Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan at Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018.

Karan Johar channels Hugh Hefner at Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018.

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whose lehengas are a favourite amongst women, kept it simple as he wore a floral kurta along with a black bundee and white churidar. Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Preity Zinta and Nushrat Bharucha also turned up for the event.

Karisma Kapoor wore a silver and gold dress at Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018.

Mouni Roy chose a shimmering blue gown for Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018.

Preity Zinta at Vogue Women of the Year Awards red carpet.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mandira Bedi at Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018.

Here is the complete list of the Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018 winners from the film industry:

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Vogue and IWC Schaffhausen Style Icon of the Year

Alia Bhatt: Vogue and Lamborghini Youth Icon of the Year

Ranbir Kapoor: Vogue Man of the Year

Vicky Kaushal: Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Male)

Radhika Apte: Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Female)

Ayushmann Khurrana: Vogue Man of the Moment

Meghna Gulzar: Vogue Filmmaker of the Year

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 11:11 IST