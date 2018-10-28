Vogue Women of Year Awards 2018: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor slay on the red carpet, win big at the event too
From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood’s most stylish attended the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018 in Mumbai, wearing some serious design inspirations. Kareena and Alia not only won thered carpet game, they were among the big winners of the night along with Ranbir Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar and Ayushmann Khurrana.
Kareena Kapoor attended the event wearing a shimmering Naeem Khan gown with a plunging neckline. With understated make-up and a messy bun, Kareena again proved why she is Bollywood’s go-to diva.
Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet in a semi-sheer Roberto Cavalli dress. With her father Mahesh Bhatt and Raazi director Meghna Gulzar, the actor made a fashion statement unlike any other.
Radhika Apte looked equally gorgeous in a red Johanna Ortiz off-shoulder gown while Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a heavily embellished Falguni & Shane Peacock gown.
Amongst the men, Ayushmann Khurrana of Andhadhun fame kept it classic in a dark suit while Vicky Kaushal chose grey as the colour of the evening. Ace Bollywood director Karan Johar kept it suave in a Dolce and Gabbana floral suit and pants, and a fancy pair of Gucci shoes.
Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whose lehengas are a favourite amongst women, kept it simple as he wore a floral kurta along with a black bundee and white churidar. Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Preity Zinta and Nushrat Bharucha also turned up for the event.
Here is the complete list of the Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018 winners from the film industry:
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Vogue and IWC Schaffhausen Style Icon of the Year
Alia Bhatt: Vogue and Lamborghini Youth Icon of the Year
Ranbir Kapoor: Vogue Man of the Year
Vicky Kaushal: Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Male)
Radhika Apte: Vogue Trends Disruptor of the Year (Female)
Ayushmann Khurrana: Vogue Man of the Moment
Meghna Gulzar: Vogue Filmmaker of the Year
