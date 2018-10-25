Alia Bhatt wishes mother Soni Razdan on her birthday with a rare throwback picture

Bollywood actor Soni Razdan, last seen with daughter Alia Bhatt in Raazi, turns 62 on Thursday. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor wished her mother on Instagram with a rare throwback picture of her parents along with a heartfelt message.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday my stunning stunning mommy. thank you for being a classic example of beauty INSIDE OUT! No amount of words can express how fortunate I am to have a mother/friend/partner-in-trying-different-diets like you!! Even if I say it a million times a day it won’t be enough.. But.. I love you.” The senior actor looks strikingly beautiful in the picture along with husband and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia was in New York until last week with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu. The veteran actor is undergoing medical treatment in the US for an undisclosed health condition.

Alia is very close to her mom Soni Razdan. The mother-daughter duo had also shared the screen space in Raazi, which marked the return of the veteran actor in a big way. She has worked in notable films like Mandi, Saaransh and Sadak. Mahesh Bhatt is currently working on the Sadak remake with Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia in the lead.

Soni began her second innings in Bollywood with films like Monsoon Wedding, Page 3, Patiala House and Shootout at Wadala. The actor will now be seen in a lead role in the film Yours Truly, which premiered at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Soni revealed her own MeToo story n Wednesday in an interview to The Quint. The actor had shared how she once saved herself from getting raped while shooting for a film. Talking about Alok Nath who has been accused of sexual harassment by many, Soni confessed that she always knew of his ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ personality and that ‘when he wasn’t drunk he would be sober’.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 09:33 IST