Karwa Chauth 2018: Ayushmann Khurrana is fasting for wife Tahira’s long life after her cancer scare

Ayushmann Khurrana is giving us more and more reasons everyday to fall in love with him. The Bollywood actor won the hearts of his fans and friends once again on Saturday when he declared he will be fasting for the good health and long life of his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap this Karwa Chauth.

Ayushmann shared a picture on Twitter of his hand with the Hindi alphabet ‘T’ written on his palm with henna. “T= Tahira,” he wrote on the post. “She can’t fast this time. But I will. For her good health and long life. #karwachauth,” he added.

Tahira recently underwent preventive mastectomy after doctors detected early signs of breast cancer. She shared the news with her followers on Instagram on September 22. “I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area,” she wrote in her post. “This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses,” she added.

Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap at the special screening of his film Andhadhun. (IANS)

In a recent interview to HT Brunch,Tahira also shared how her husband was her rock through the entire ordeal. “I could see it was emotionally taxing for him. We’re not only each other’s life partners, we are soulmates. Physical pain is emotionally shared. However, he displayed enormous strength. Ayushmann maintained his calm while juggling challenges in his professional and personal life. All with that wonderful smile. Only a real-life hero can do that,” she said.

Tahira and Ayushmann have been married since 2011 and have a 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. Ayushmann is currently enjoying the success of his two back-to-back movies, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho with the latter being his most successful film ever. It has made almost Rs 70 crore in the two weeks of its release.

