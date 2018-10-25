Badhaai Ho becomes Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest earner, crosses Rs 61 cr in week one

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent one-two punch of AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho have cemented his place as a Bollywood star. Badhaai Ho has become his biggest hit, with first week earnings of Rs 61.85 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film “is all set for a fantastic Rs 66 cr+ extended week 1.” He wrote on Twitter that the second week “will give an idea of its lifetime biz.” Meanwhile, AndhaDhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has also crossed Rs 60 crore at the box office.

#BadhaaiHo is all set for a FANTASTIC ₹ 66 cr+ extended Week 1... While Week 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*, it’s still a MONEY SPINNER... Thu 7.35 cr, Fri 11.85 cr, Sat 12.80 cr, Sun 13.70 cr, Mon 5.65 cr, Tue 5.50 cr, Wed 5 cr. Total: ₹ 61.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2018

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann’s previous biggest hit was Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, with earnings of over Rs 43 crore.

According to the Hindustan Times review, Badhaai Ho “is a fine, funny film about family and accepting an unfamiliar situation.”

Meanwhile, the five-star HT review of AndhaDhun stated, “Sriram Raghvan’s new thriller pulls off great tricks in plain sight. It will surprise you when you least expect it to.”

In a recent interview to PTI, Ayushmann admitted that he’d become a star, but has not been able to come to terms with the label yet. “I know I have become a star but I don’t want to believe it. I want to be that simple, no fuss guy who approaches a film as if it is my first movie,” he said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 21:00 IST