Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, reveals she underwent preventive mastectomy in empowering post

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap, has announced in an empowering Instagram post that she recently underwent a partial mastectomy.bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2018 17:50 IST
Tahira Kashyap, actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, has announced on Instagram that she recently underwent a prophylactic mastectomy. She wrote that her post was dedicated to ‘awareness, self love and resilience’.
Tahira joked that because she’d had only one breast looked at, it made her the ‘half Indian Angelina Jolie’. Jolie in 2013 underwent a double mastectomy and two years after that had her ovaries removed.
Tahira urged women to get themselves checked. “I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined,” she wrote.
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
Tahira also shared a picture of herself, holding ‘drains (that) have become dumbbells’ in her hands. “I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells,” she informed. Simply put, she continued, this is “stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.”
Maintaining her sense of humour, she wrote that the surgery has taken away any chance she ever had of being compared to the Kardashians because “Pamela (Anderson) is passe.”
Tahira and Ayushmann were childhood sweethearts. They have two children, son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter, Varushka, born in 2014. Tahira is a writer who recently announced that she would be directing her first short film.
Ayushmann spoke to Indian Express about the news and said, “I am happy today as she got discharged. I am relieved. It was unexpected, but she is fine now!”
Tahira stressed in her post the importance of feeling empowered. “The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do,” she wrote.
