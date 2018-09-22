Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, reveals she underwent preventive mastectomy in empowering post

Tahira Kashyap, actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, has announced on Instagram that she recently underwent a prophylactic mastectomy. She wrote that her post was dedicated to ‘awareness, self love and resilience’.

Tahira joked that because she’d had only one breast looked at, it made her the ‘half Indian Angelina Jolie’. Jolie in 2013 underwent a double mastectomy and two years after that had her ovaries removed.

Tahira urged women to get themselves checked. “I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined,” she wrote.

Tahira also shared a picture of herself, holding ‘drains (that) have become dumbbells’ in her hands. “I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells,” she informed. Simply put, she continued, this is “stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.”

Maintaining her sense of humour, she wrote that the surgery has taken away any chance she ever had of being compared to the Kardashians because “Pamela (Anderson) is passe.”

Tahira and Ayushmann were childhood sweethearts. They have two children, son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter, Varushka, born in 2014. Tahira is a writer who recently announced that she would be directing her first short film.

Ayushmann spoke to Indian Express about the news and said, “I am happy today as she got discharged. I am relieved. It was unexpected, but she is fine now!”

Tahira stressed in her post the importance of feeling empowered. “The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do,” she wrote.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 17:50 IST