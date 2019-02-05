Tahira Kashyap reveals how she reacted when Ayushmann Khurrana said he wants to act: Have you seen your face?

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana may be one of the most talented and sought after actors in Bollywood right now but even he had trouble finding people who believed in his talent. He could not depend even on his wife! In an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has revealed what was her honest and very brutal reaction when Ayushmann told her for the first time that he wants to be an actor.

“This man, my husband told me he wants to be an actor and I literally scoffed you know. I ridiculed him like “Ae shakal dekhi hai? (Have you seen your face?) So I did not believe in him. I was very brutal and I wasn’t even shocked, I laughed. And that’s the worst reaction to give to anybody that you are laughing at the person’s face,” she said.

She, however, said that she was amazed by his confidence. “Perhaps in retrospect I feel that wow, this man has the guts to say it. This is what he wants to do and probably that was my way of hiding my own aspirations (to become a director),” she added. Tahira talked about how she had a very tough time to own her dreams and even say it out loud that she wants to be a film director before she pursued it full time.

Tahira has directed a short film Toffee and is now working on a new movie about the stories of five women of different ages. The film is being produced by T-series and was announced in August.

Tahira was also diagnosed with breast cancer last year after she already underwent preventive mastectomy. She is currently receiving treatment for it. She shared a powerful picture of her surgery scars on World Cancer Day on Monday.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 19:56 IST