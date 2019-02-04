Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap bares her scars in powerful pic on World Cancer Day. See pic

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared a powerful new picture on World Cancer Day. In the picture, she shows her bald head, bare back and a scar from her mastectomy, performed last year.

Tahira, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, shared a long post with the picture. “Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what,” she wrote in her post.

“I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured,” she added. The picture has been clicked by Atul Kasbekar.

Ayushmann also extended support for his wife with a short poem. “Paa le tu aisi Fateh. Samandar teri pyaas se darey,” he wrote in a tweet. “These lines are for you @tahira_k. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their personal battles. Be the lifer you are! #WorldCancerDay,” he added in his tweet.

Tahira walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday for Reebok. She wore an all-white ensemble and showed of her bald head.

Paa le tu aisi Fateh.

Samandar teri pyaas se darey.



———————————————



These lines are for you @tahira_k. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their personal battles. Be the lifer you are! #WorldCancerDay



Lensed by @atulkasbekar pic.twitter.com/pPlWA6me2z — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 4, 2019

Tahira shared first picture of her shaved head recently. She wrote in the post that he had grown irritated of wigs and decided to ditch them for a natural look after chemotherapy resulted in severe hair loss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:44 IST