Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 10 years of married life with Tahira Kashyap. See throwback pic

Ayushmann Khurrana has mastered the art of playing a family man on screen with films like Badhaai Ho, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. But the actor is equally close to his family in real life.

The actor, who just saw the release of his 10th film since making his debut six years ago, is now celebrating a decade of being happily married to his wife. On the occasion of his 10th wedding anniversary, the actor shared his wedding picture along with a beautiful caption in Hindi for his childhood love Tahira Kashyap.

In the picture, Ayushmann is seen decked up as a groom with a tilak on his forehead and bride Tahira is on his side in full wedding jewellery. The two make for a beautiful couple and are now parents to two kids—son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Ayushmann just delivered two back-to-back hits—Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. The actor is basking in the success of his films but things have not been perfect on the home front as Tahira was recently diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer. She underwent preventive mastectomy and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The actor had recently observed Karwa Chauth fast for her and even got a henna tattoo of her initials in Hindi. He had recently opened up on No Filter Neha about how a kiss with Yami Gautam in his debut film Vicky Donor led to trouble in his married life that lasted for about three years.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 16:10 IST