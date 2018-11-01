Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 10 years of married life with Tahira Kashyap. See throwback pic
On the occasion of his 10th anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a wedding picture with a beautiful caption in Hindi referring to his love for his wife Tahira Kashyap.bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2018 16:18 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has mastered the art of playing a family man on screen with films like Badhaai Ho, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. But the actor is equally close to his family in real life.
The actor, who just saw the release of his 10th film since making his debut six years ago, is now celebrating a decade of being happily married to his wife. On the occasion of his 10th wedding anniversary, the actor shared his wedding picture along with a beautiful caption in Hindi for his childhood love Tahira Kashyap.
In the picture, Ayushmann is seen decked up as a groom with a tilak on his forehead and bride Tahira is on his side in full wedding jewellery. The two make for a beautiful couple and are now parents to two kids—son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.
Ayushmann just delivered two back-to-back hits—Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. The actor is basking in the success of his films but things have not been perfect on the home front as Tahira was recently diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer. She underwent preventive mastectomy and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for your wishes & support. Last 7 days have been tough but we have decided to have a happy life state & fight this challenge. Im proud of my warrior princess. 🙏🏻❤️ Repost @tahirakashyap with @get_repost ・・・ An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness
The actor had recently observed Karwa Chauth fast for her and even got a henna tattoo of her initials in Hindi. He had recently opened up on No Filter Neha about how a kiss with Yami Gautam in his debut film Vicky Donor led to trouble in his married life that lasted for about three years.
Fasting for you is fun. #KarvaChauth pic.twitter.com/AiYIqDyGaG— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 27, 2018
#KarvaChauth pic.twitter.com/MDFtUPQrqN— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 27, 2018
First Published: Nov 01, 2018 16:10 IST