Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s heartfelt wishes on son Yug’s 9th birthday: ‘It’s a joy watching you grow’. See family pics

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:53 IST

Kajol has shared a precious throwback video of her son Yug to celebrate his ninth birthday. The video is a Dubsmash clip from when Yug was just three years old.

“Awesome at 3 and even more awesome sauce at 9! HAPPY BIRTHDAY YUG! ( j think he hears me yelling even in his sleep),” she captioned her post. The video shows Yug dubbing Matt leBlanc’s famous line ‘How you doin’?’ from hit sitcom Friends.

Several friends, fans and followers of Kajol wished Yug in the comments section. “Awww my hottie ! How u doin,” wrote Yug’s aunt and Kajol’s sister Tanishaa. “Happy birthday darling yugi,” wrote Amrita Arora. “Aw adorable Happy B’day to Yug,” wrote actor Tara Sharma. “Happy birthday Yug,” wrote actor Dia Mirza.

Actor Ajay Devgn also wished Yug with a special picture of a father-son moment. “It’s a joy watching you grow. Can never have enough,” he captioned the post. The photo shows them at a gurdwara, smiling at each other while enjoying some prasad. “Love this pic,” wrote Tanishaa on their pic.

Earlier on Thursday, Kajol had shared another picture of herself, cradling her son in her arms as they kicked off his birthday week. “Birthday week starts,” she captioned the post.

Kajol and her family went for a vacation together in June to the mountains. She shared pictures from their exotic vacation where the family was seen having a great time relaxing and rejuvenating on the hills. In one picture, Ajay and Yug can be seen lying in the swimming pool with a magnificent picturesque landscape in the background. “Thinking about all this glory surrounding us ..... somewhere in the mountains,” the actor had captioned the picture on Instagram.

Sometime back the Helicopter Eela actor shared an adorable family picture from the road trip. While Ajay kept his look casual in a blue shirt and black jeans, Kajol opted for a long blue jumpsuit. Whereas their children, Nysa and Yug kept it comfortable in casuals. “Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips....... road trip. Finally,” she captioned the family picture.

Ajay who was last seen in De De Pyaar De will next feature in Bhuj:The Pride of India where he will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He will also be seen in Tanhaji and in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 10:53 IST