Bigg Boss 13 day 45 written update episode 45 November 14: Sidharth says ‘there is no one like me’, Rashami fights with Arhaan

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:25 IST

The participants inside Bigg Boss 13 house are getting aggressive by the day and Salman Khan’s interventions only seem to aggravate issues further. Even as the show host supported Sidharth Shukla’s attitude and behavior last week, the TV actor seems to be losing all his friends on the show. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Asim Riaz and Khesari Lal Yadav told Shehnaaz Gill that she isn’t being seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house these days and she should come back in her original form. The Punjabi singer gets got irritated and asked Khesari to mind his own business.

Soon, audience witnessed another fight between Sidharth and Asim as they engaged in an ugly verbal fight when Sidharth even pushed Asim. Asim expressed his disappointment in Sidharth as a friend and said he hated how authoritative Sidharth is. The feedback did not go well with Sidharth and he replied saying that he doesn’t care about anything or anyone. Arti Singh asked Asim not to instigate Sidharth.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan also had a fight when Rashami teased Arhaan calling him the ‘bahu’ of the house while asking him to make breakfast. Later, they were seen trying to talk and fix things but it ended with Arhaan suggesting that they keep their friendship for outside and go their own ways in the game. Rashami was angry and walked away saying, “You are wrong.”

Bigg Boss announced cancellation of captaincy task and saying that there will be no captain for the week as most housemates slept despite the morning alarming. When Shefali handed over keys and the captain’s room to Bigg Boss, she fought with Rashami over a box of curd.

Shehnaaz was seen talking to herself as she cried. “I am not what I am right now. I don’t care what others want. I love myself.”

Soon, Vishal Aditya Singh was angry that Hindustani Bhau was allowed to sleep and he was asked to get up with the siren. Shefali later told Bhau that he must not explain things to everyone. They talked about Arti and Bhau and Asim said they won’t talk to her.

Later Shefali Jariwala told Asim she did not like the fact that he is not talking to Sidharth. Asim replied, “Mujhe galat lagi baat jab wo bola bhaad mein jaao. Ek aadmi ki baat sunte jao sunte jaao aur wo apni hi karega. (I found it wrong, the way he snubbed me. I have been listening to him forever but he does whatever he feels like).”

Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Arti were discussing why everyone in their team was fighting. Sidharth said, “Mujhe lagta hai meri samajh ka koi nahi hai. (I feel there is no one like me here)” Shehnaaz said Arti changed after her captaincy and Arti agreed. They also agreed that Shefali and Shehnaaz were the reason behind Asim drifting away.

Shehnaaz, Sidharth and Asim discuss their new equations.

Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task called Bharat Pe Luxury Task and divided the house into two teams, Team A with Sidharth, Shefali, Arhaan, Shehnaz, Himanshi Khurrana and Bhau while Team B consisted of Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami , Vishal, Khesari, Mahira Sharma and Aarti. The teams are supposed to fill up their house shaped frame with paper sheets that they colour. The team whose house would be completed would win the luxury budget. Housemates were free to destroy their opponents’ papers and house in their bid to win.

Both teams decided they will make the house and wait for the opponent team to make the first move to destroy. Vishal, Rashami and Khesari discussed their strategy for the game and Vishal said he wanted to keep it all peaceful. Shehnaz who is known for being impulsive attacked the opposite team’s house.

