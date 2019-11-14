e-paper
Anu Malik shares long note as harassment allegations resurface: ‘Behind this happy face, I’m in pain’

Anu Malik has shared a long post on Twitter, maintaining innocence against the resurfacing allegations of sexual harassment against him.

music Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anu Malik was reinstated as a judge on Indian Idol a few months ago.
         

Music composer Anu Malik has broken silence over the resurfacing accusations of sexual misconduct levelled against him. He took to social media to share a long note to maintain his innocence in the matter.

In the note, he wrote about how his silence is being mistaken for weakness. He added that the allegations have left his family traumatised and ‘tarnished his career’. He even asked why the allegations are popping up after all this time and warned that he would take legal action should the allegations continue.

 

Read his full statement here:

It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realize that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness.

Ever since the false and unverified allegations were levelled against me, it has not only ruined my reputation, but affected me and my family’s mental health, left us traumatised, and tarnished my career. I feel helpless, like I am being cornered and suffocated.

It’s disgraceful that at this age, at this stage in my life I have to watch the most slanderous words and horrifying incidents being associated with my name.

Why wasn’t this spoken about before? Why do these allegations resurface only when I am back on television, which is currently my only source of livelihood?

Being a father of two daughters, I can’t imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it.

Fighting a battle on social media is an endless process, at the end of which nobody wins. If this keeps on continuing, I will have no option but to knock on the doors of the courts to safeguard myself.

I would like to thank my well-wishers who have been with me and my family through this dark phase. I don’t know how much more slander and dirt my family and I can take.

The show must go on. But behind this happy face, I’m in pain. I’m in a dark space. And justice is all I want.

Anu Malik

 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shell out $20 million (Rs 144 crore) for new Los Angeles home

Anu was reinstated as a judge on singing reality show Indian Idol a few months ago. He was fired from the position last year when multiple accounts of sexual harassment had surfaced against him in India’s #MeToo Movement.

Earlier this month, singer Sona Mohapatra fanned the fire once again when she criticised cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for praising the show. “Dear Sachin, Are you aware of all the @IndiaMeToo stories of multiple women, some minors who came forward in the public domain about Anu Malik, the judge in this same Indian Idol show last year including their own ex producer? Does their trauma not matter or touch anyone?” she tweeted.

Sona found supporters in singers Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin, who said Anu had behaved inappropriately towards them as well. A few people on social media also began asking for Anu’s ouster from the show. It was later reported that Anu may be on his way out of the show, once again.

