Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee abuses Sidharth Shukla, Twitter replies in kind

Bigg Boss 13: Check out the meanest reactions that flooded Twitter after Devoleena abused Sidharth Shukla for being lazy on Tuesday’s episode.

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:06 IST
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla is the most talked about contestant inside and outside the house this year.
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla is the most talked about contestant inside and outside the house this year.
         

Things turned uglier inside Bigg Boss 13 house when TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee abused Sidharth Shukla on Tuesday’s episode and Twitter was quick to respond with scathing remarks against her.

An argument started between housemates, claiming unfair distribution of duties. The contestants blamed captain Shefali Jariwala for favouring Sidharth Shukla even as she declared that she wanted to pull everyone out of their comfort zones.

Devoleena called Sidharth ‘kaamchor’ and claimed he was only sleeping inside the house. She asked viewers if they can see the real side of Sidharth. Devoleena also called Sidharth a ‘magarmaach’ (crocodile). Later, she was even spotted venting her anger in the bathroom as she talked to Rashami Desai about him. During the discussion, she used ‘k**ta, k**ina’ and similar words for Sidharth.

Twitter not only slammed Devoleena for abusing Sidharth but also wrote mean comments on her behaviour and attitude. “#DevoleenaBhattacharjee is a complete psycho usko daurre padne shuru hogaye. She blasted on audience and even shouted @BeingSalmanKhan dekho @BiggBoss aap kisko firse ghar mein leke aaye he ek sanki aurat ko. #BB13 #biggboss13,” wrote one user.

 

“#DevoleenaBhattacharjee wth do u think urself to challenge audience.Respect the show and the audience for whom who u r today.#SiddharthShukla is nt involving in every fight.u all are after him.Even in bathroom u talk about him.Kitna b**ching karoge yaar #WeSupportSidharthShukla,” another Sidharth fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “#DevoleenaBhattacharjee was on fireYeh MagarMach Dedh Mahine se chopping kr k kha ke leta rehta hai Audience ko bola andhe mt bno She is unknowing funny #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss.”

 

Fans of Sidharth even called her names: “#DevoleenaBhattacharjee is having a psychotic episode in the bathroom. Screaming like a madwoman. Saying shit about #SiddharthShukla.”

TV News