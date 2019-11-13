e-paper
Ujda Chaman actor Maanvi Gagroo says ‘ran out of audition that required me to do attempt-to-rape scene in a sleazy office’

Ujda Chaman actor Maanvi Gagroo talks about a bitter experience while auditioning for a role. She claims she was asked to do a rape scene ‘in a sleazy office with just two men’.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maanvi Gagroo was seen in Ujda Chaman and is now working on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan.
Maanvi Gagroo was seen in Ujda Chaman and is now working on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan.
         

Actor Maanvi Gagroo, who was recently seen in Ujda Chaman, has opened up on her bitter experience during one of the auditions she gave while trying to get work in showbiz. Without naming the people involved, Maanvi has said she was asked to do a rape scene for an audition in a “sleazy office”.

Speaking with Spotboye in an interview, Maanvi said, “I remember I had ran out of an audition that required me to do an attempt-to-rape scene in a sleazy office with just 2 men seated next in the room. The room, which they called as their office, also had a bed.”

Maanvi was seen as the female lead in Sunny Singh-starrer Ujda Chaman where she essayed the role off a plus-sized woman who finds love with a bald man. While the film focuses on the social stigma of the balding man, it also gives us a glimpse of struggles that women face due to their size in our society.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi says Sidharth Shukla is running the show, slams contestants for targeting him

“It has been crazy in 2019 and I couldn’t be happier. Not to glorify workaholism, but I haven’t felt this productive in a really long time. While all of my projects like Tripling, Four More Shots Please, Ujda Chaman and now Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan have kept me super busy, they’ve also given me time to travel. I’ve been to locations I might or might not have gone to on my own. They’ve given me time to rejuvenate between projects,” she had recently said.

Maanvi began her career with the television show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007. Maanvi has worked in web series Tripling and Four More Shots Please! and is now working on Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan.

