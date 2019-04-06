Tripling season 2 review: Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Maanvi Gagroo’s road trip is a quirky joyride

Tripling - Season 2

Cast - Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar

Rating - 3.5/5

How often do you see three quarrelling siblings going on a crazy road trip, in search of a missing Prince? The second season of Tripling doesn’t disappoint and tries hard to be unconventional and refreshing with significant contributions from quite a few surprise additions, one of them being Gajraj Rao.

With tailor made roles and on point performances, the second season is equally entertaining as the first; the characters are relatable, and the plot is engrossing. The season begins with two brothers, Chandan and Chitvan – played by Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar - bumping into each other in a public toilet. And you know you are invested in this journey the moment a third person joins them to relieve himself, whom Chitvan claims is his son.

Chandan is a divorced writer who became an overnight sensation by writing a book about the experiences of the first season’s road trip. The series asks serious questions about the damage a book can cause with references to real people. An under the belt joke cracked by Chitvan about his sister Chanchal’s husband, mentioned in the book, goes on to wreak havoc in their lives. The said husband and a prince (Kunal Roy Kapur) goes missing after being branded ‘impotent’. A filmmaker adapting the book and taking numerous creative liberties raises a new set of questions. The siblings hence decide to go on an impromptu journey in search of the missing prince, which takes them from Jaipur to Lucknow to Kolkata to Sikkim.

New characters are introduced in every episode, each leaving a lasting impact and making a significant contribution in the plot. The script is novel, with surprises around every turn.

Sacred Games breakout Kubbra Sait plays Chitvan’s deadpan girlfriend whose child he considers his own. The ‘sweet’ super rich activist lawyer has the rules of the house in place and a penchant for live music. The show slows down midway just like the routine of the financially drained Nawab, played by Gajrao Rao. True to his persona, the Badhaai Ho actor settles into his character, who lives in a haveli which is even more ruined than him. Shweta Tripathi plays the Nawab’s chirpy wife, who is 42 years younger than him. Their English-speaking servant, and an old-school detective played by Rajit Kapoor ensure that the show remains fresh and original.

These peculiar details carve out the identity of the characters. Chandan, or ‘Baba who is beautiful’, is convincing as a foreign-returned big brother, Maanvi Gagroo impresses as a sari-clad princess, but this time Amol Parashar takes the cake by doing justice to a multi-shade character. The siblings aren’t a close-knit family but still feel compelled to stand up for each other.

The carefully crafted episodes run in continuation but have a theme of their own. The music changes with every new city that the siblings visit. The locations, too, look genuine, thanks to convincing aerial shots. As it manages to tick all the right boxes and has its heart in the right place, Tripling has enough to entertain a large audience. Go, take this trip!

