Gajraj Rao wins Best Actor award for Badhaai Ho, shares a selfie with Alia Bhatt

It’s Badhaai Ho moment for actor Gajraj Rao who continues to impress his fans and critics with his onscreen performances. The actor won the Best Actor award at the recently held Reel Awards in Mumbai for his performance in the film.

Gajraj had played Jeetender Kaushik, a middle-aged Indian Railways employee, in the film. The film was about the couple -- with Neena Gupta as his wife -- getting pregnant and the reactions of their son, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, and the society.

Happy at receiving the award, Gajraj was seen asking the host how much time was alloted to the winners to deliver a thank you speech. He thanked the cast and crew of the film for making it a success. He later shared a picture from the event and captioned it, “It was an honour receiving award from one of my favourite star @konkona.” He also shared a selfie with Alia Bhatt, who received the Best Actress award for her performance in Raazi.

Gajrao had earlier told IANS post the success of the film, “It’s a miracle, it’s magic. The calls, the messages, friends and strangers alike are calling from all over the country and from outside. I never imagined this film would change my life and career. But it has. It is all destiny.”

Badhaai Ho also won the Best Film award at the event. The film was directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and also starred Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri and Sheeba Chaddha in prominent roles. It went on to cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office and grossed Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Now filmmaker Boney Kapoor is all set to make its remake in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada for the South Indian audience. He had told IANS, “I have acquired the rights of Badhaai Ho under my production house Bayview for all the south Indian languages. I was keen on remaking it as it is a film that resonates with both the masses and classes.”

