Reel movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt stuns in red, Dia Mirza, Sobhita Dhulipala bring the class. See pics

Several Bollywood celebs arrived for the Reel Awards 2019 held at the JW Marriott in Mumbai on Tuesday. The function was held in honour of the best that Indian cinema had to offer in the last 12 months. Spotted at the event were Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Ahana Kumra, Shibani Dandekar, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Alia wore a red Sabyasachi sari to the event, and pictures of the actor have since been shared online. Alia also won the Best Actor (Female) award for her performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Alia also performed a couple of steps from the song Ghar More Pardesiya, from her upcoming film Kalank.

Others spotted at the event include actors Aparshakti Khurana, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, Sobhita Dhulipala, Konkona Sen Sharma, Rasika Dugal, director Sriram Raghavan, and composer Amit Trivedi.

Dia wore a black dress to the event, while Ahana was seen in an olive green pantsuit. While Aparshakti wore a grey jacket, Gajraj and Boman were seen in classic tuxedos.

Big winners of the evening include Badhaai Ho, which won the Best Film award, the Best Actor award (Gajraj Rao) and the Best Supporting Actor award (Surekha Sikri). Sriram won the Best Director award for Andhadhun.

Alia recently won the Best Actor (Female) award at the Filmfare awards. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor walked home with the Best Actor (Male) award for his performance in the biopic Sanju. Videos and pictures from the function showed the couple supporting each other.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 09:09 IST