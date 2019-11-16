Shobhaa De gives update on Lata Mangeshkar’s health: ‘By God’s grace, our precious nightingale is fine’

bollywood

After asking Twitter about Lata Mangeshkar’s health,author Shobha De confirmed Saturday afternoon that the legendary Bollywood singer is fine. Lata has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Shobha De tweeted, “Just spoke to the family . By God’s grace, our precious nightingale is fine.@mangeshkarlata.” The update came just a few minutes after she asked Twitter about an update on the singer’s health. “Tell me it isn’t true. Has India lost its nightingale? @mangeshkarlata,” the author had tweeted.

Tell me it isn't true. Has India lost its nightingale?@mangeshkarlata — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) November 16, 2019

Just spoke to the family . By God's grace, our precious nightingale is fine.@mangeshkarlata — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) November 16, 2019

The 90-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday. In a statement, her PR team said Saturday morning, “Lata didi is doing good today.”

An official spokesperson for Lata told media on Friday, “Dear friends. We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank you for being there. God is great,”

In her over seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across multiple languages. She is considered one of the greatest playback singers of Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. Mangeshkar’s last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer-Zaara.

