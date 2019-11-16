e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Shobhaa De gives update on Lata Mangeshkar’s health: ‘By God’s grace, our precious nightingale is fine’

A day after the singer’s family asked fans not to heed to rumours, author Shobhaa De confirmed that Lata Mangeshkar is fine.

bollywood Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shobhaa De confirms Lata Mangeshkar is fine.
Shobhaa De confirms Lata Mangeshkar is fine.
         

After asking Twitter about Lata Mangeshkar’s health,author Shobha De confirmed Saturday afternoon that the legendary Bollywood singer is fine. Lata has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Shobha De tweeted, “Just spoke to the family . By God’s grace, our precious nightingale is fine.@mangeshkarlata.” The update came just a few minutes after she asked Twitter about an update on the singer’s health. “Tell me it isn’t true. Has India lost its nightingale? @mangeshkarlata,” the author had tweeted.

 

 

The 90-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday. In a statement, her PR team said Saturday morning, “Lata didi is doing good today.”

Also read: Tahira Kashyap on husband Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Was insecure earlier about his make-out scenes’

An official spokesperson for Lata told media on Friday, “Dear friends. We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank you for being there. God is great,”

In her over seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across multiple languages. She is considered one of the greatest playback singers of Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. Mangeshkar’s last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer-Zaara.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,’ says Chinese professor
‘India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,’ says Chinese professor
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News