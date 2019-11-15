Lata Mangeshkar is stable and getting better, family requests to not spread ‘needless rumours’

music

The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable and getting better, her family said on Thursday with a request not to heed rumours. “Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead,” read a statement put out by her family.

A tweet was also shared from her official Twitter handle. It read, “Lata didi is stable..and recovering...We thank each one of you, for your concern, care and prayers!”

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted about her condition and urged people not to spread baseless rumours. “Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar Tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

Her fans also felt relieved after the assurance. A fan wrote, “Thank God.Get well soon.” Another wrote, “May she recover completely and bless us for many more years to come with her divine presence.”

Mangeshkar, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday. “She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it,” a hospital insider had told PTI.

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She is known for iconic songs Aye mere vatan ke logon, Babul pyare, Pyar kiya to darna kya and Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages. Her last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer-Zaara.

Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini had also taken to their social media to pray for her speedy recovery.

