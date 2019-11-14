e-paper
Lata Mangeshkar health update: Progress is steady, looking forward to bringing her home, says family

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, is stable now.

music Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:07 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar attends a book release function in Mumbai.
Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar attends a book release function in Mumbai. (PTI)
         

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, is stable now. An official spokesperson shared her progress statement with IANS on Thursday.

It read: "Lata didi is stable. The progress is steady and good. We look forward to take her home as she gets well. Thank you for your prayers and support."

The iconic singer was taken to the hospital due to viral chest congestion. Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini had also taken to their social media to pray for her speedy recovery.

The singer, who has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages, turned 90 on September 28. She became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

