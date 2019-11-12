e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar under observation after chest pain

Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to the hospital around 2.30am when she complained of difficulty in breathing.

music Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, after she complained of chest pain.
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, after she complained of chest pain.(HT File Photo )
         

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, after she complained of chest pain. Currently, she is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and has been kept under observation.

The 90-year-old was rushed to the hospital around 2.30am when she complained of difficulty in breathing. A statement released by the hospital said: “Lata Mangeshkarji had viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she checked into Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics are given on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering.”

Rachana Shah, daughter of Mangeshkar’s sister Meena, said: “Lata didi suffered a viral chest infection, so we got her to the hospital. She is on the path of recovery. Thank you for your concern.”

The singer has lent her voice to thousands of songs in several languages for over six decades. She is also a winner of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in India. She celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Centre may create single agency for cyber defence
Centre may create single agency for cyber defence
At the heart of JNU protest, a set of sweeping changes to hostel rules
At the heart of JNU protest, a set of sweeping changes to hostel rules
Angry over Aadhaar card issue, man threatens to blow up Haridwar ghat: Cops
Angry over Aadhaar card issue, man threatens to blow up Haridwar ghat: Cops
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Man beheads wife, walks into police station with her severed head
Man beheads wife, walks into police station with her severed head
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Music News