Lata Mangeshkar ‘on a path to recovery’ after being rushed to hospital, says family

Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after she complained of breathing difficulties. The family says that she is ‘on a path to recovery’.

music Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:07 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Press Trust of India
Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is ‘on a path to recovery’ after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy hospital early Monday morning, her family has said. The singer, who turned 90 on September 28, was admitted to the hospital at 2:30 am after she started complaining of breathing problems.

“Lata didi suffered from a viral chest infection so we got her to the hospital. But now, she is on a path of recovery. Thank you for your concern,” Rachana Shah, the singer’s niece, said in a statement.

Currently, she is undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit and kept under observation. Though the hospital is yet to release any official comment, an official from the hospital said, “She is serious. She has been kept under senior cardiologists and undergoing series of medical diagnosis.”

Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice to over 1,000 songs in Hindi alone, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2001.

Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
