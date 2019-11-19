e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla emerges as ‘the hero of the house’, Asim Riaz is close second. Who will win the show?

Bigg Boss 13 viewers named Sidharth Shukla as the hero of the house with his friend Asim Riaz giving him a tough competition. Will one of them win the Salman Khan show?

tv Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have emerged as audience’s favourites inside the house.
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have emerged as audience’s favourites inside the house.
         

Bigg Boss 13 continues to witness a lot of change in dynamics inside the house. While not all is well between close friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra seems to have faded in comparison as the show completes two months. So who will eventually lift the Bigg Boss trophy?

Sidharth Malhotra, who has been one of the most talked-about contestants on the show, seems to have turned a new leaf, at least for the cameras. The actor was heavily criticised during the first month for being too aggressive with the female contestants, not to forget his regular fights with Rashami Desai.

He remains a fan favourite on the show and is often hailed for his friendship with another contestant, Asim Riaz. Both have earned a massive fan following post their entry in the Bigg Boss house. One more contestant who continues to shine alongside Sidharth is Shehnaaz Gill. The hashtag #SidNaaz regularly trends on social media as fans continue to cheer them for their close bond.

The channel recently asked the viewers to name the real hero of the show. Most of them named Sidharth unanimously with Asim and Rashami Desai as close second and third.

 

 

A fan said, “I think Sidharth shukla because he does what he says and he really makes connections from his heart. He is not faking anything, he is very real.” Another wrote, “#SidharthaShukla because he is angry young man, romantic, kid, protective, friendly, sensible, witty, handsome, expressive......” One more viewer said, “The hero one and only #SidharthShukla! He has Inspiring great personality, leadership quality, smart, talented, mentor, handsome, entertainer many more!”

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur join Salman Khan in celebrating Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan-Salma’s wedding anniversaries

However, the actor found some competition in his own friend Asim, who also emerged as a fan favourite. A fan declared Asim as “the He-Man of the House.” Another said, “Asim Riaz is the Hero of #BiggBoss house.He is hero because without doing any dirty politics, any fake relationship, he is just playing the game smartly and main thing he is showing his real self which is damn lovable.”

 

 

Meanwhile, Rashami has a dedicated fan following of her own. Many of her fans also registered their support for the actor by naming her as the heroine of the Bigg Boss house.

