Troll calls Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella ‘a paradigm of shallow lifestyle’, her reply is epic

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:21 IST

Trolls targetting celebrities for no rhyme or reason is routine. Many choose to ignore them but some take them on head-on. One of them is actor-producer Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Gabriella put out a picture of hers on Wednesday and wrote: “Looking for my next holiday.” In the picture, Gabriella is dressed in a white blouse and is looking away from the camera. While many were appreciative of it, one particular troll decided to be nasty. The troll wrote: “U r the paradigm of a shallow lifestyle.” Not to take things lying down, Gabriella wrote back: “congrats. You got a dictionary.”

The comment certainly drew sharp reactions from other Instagram users. One user wrote: “Shallow?! A hardworking, independent and loving mother and partner, not to mention a successful businesswoman. Take your hate and negativity elsewhere mate, not interested.” Many others wrote back to suggest places to visit, since she mentioned that she was looking for a holiday.

On July 18 this year, Arjun and Gabriella welcomed a baby boy. Arjun, who already has two grown-up daughters from his previous marriage to former model Mehr Jessia, shared a picture of the baby boy, who they named Arik, with a picture 10 days later on July 28 and wrote: “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.”

Eleven days after giving birth to Arik, Gabriella shared a series of pictures of herself as Instagram stories, showing how she had lost a lot of her post-partum fat. In the posts she mentioned how she has put on as much as 21 kgs and that it was time to get back to her original self.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 15:21 IST