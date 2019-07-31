Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella shares her body transformation just 11 days after delivery and internet is stunned

bollywood

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed a baby boy on July 18. Gabriella has been papped through her pregnancy with pictures and videos showing the progress till her delivery earlier this month. Now, she has shared a picture which where she has lost a lot of weight, just 11 days after her delivery.

Taking to Instagram stories, Grabiella took her fans through the final days before her delivery, how she had put up 21 kgs, how she never quite quit exercising through her pregnancy and finally her body’s transformation. She wrote: “So this was me 3 weeks ago... a week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to.”

She mentioned how she was least bothered about how she looked and paid greater attention to how she felt. “I am blessed and grateful to have had a natural delivery and I have to say, the body is an amazing thing. I watched as I brought life into this world and I couldn’t care less about what I looked like doing it. We care so much about how we look and little about how we actually feel. 21 kgs heavier and I never felt better. All I really cared about is that my baby was happy and healthy. But now, I’m on the road to getting my old self back. I get asked all the time what my regime is, what I’m eating. What I’m doing.”

However, for Gabriella exercising and doing yoga served her well through the entire process and she is on her way to getting back her older self. “This photo was taken 11 days after delivery. It’s a long way from where it was but the body is an amazing thing. All I can say it, don’t stop your regime during pregnancy. Move, eat well and treat yourself every now and again. Prenatal yoga really helped keep my pelvic floor strong (Tanvi at Tangerine studio kept me calm and taught me to breathe). Also remember everyone is different and all good things do take time: so be patient with your body and your mind.”

Grabiella at her baby shower earlier this year.

Grabiella and Arjun have named their son Arik. They shared the name on social media.

