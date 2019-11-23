e-paper
Pagalpanti box office collection day one: John Abraham’s film beats Frozen 2, earns Rs 5 crore

John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz and Anil Kapoor’s Pagalpanti made Rs 5 crore on opening day. Meanwhile, Disney film Frozen 2 made Rs 3.50 crore.

bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2019 19:05 IST

Asian News International
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela pose for a picture during the promotion of their upcoming film Pagalpanti.
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela pose for a picture during the promotion of their upcoming film Pagalpanti.
         

The major release of this week, Pagalpanti- starring John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda opened to lukewarm reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the action drama collected Rs 5 crore besides having a slow growth in the evening.

Apart from the morning collections of the Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak production were below average, reported Box Office India.

Idina Menzel, from left, Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff and Sven in a scene from Frozen 2.
Idina Menzel, from left, Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff and Sven in a scene from Frozen 2. ( AP )

Now, the film will have to get a double up on Saturday to be in the race again. On the other hand, Disney’s animated venture Frozen 2 also entered box office this Friday. The movie started off with great power and content.

It racked Rs 3.50 crore which is a decent start for an animation film in India. The film has already broken the record of the last Frozen film which was around Rs 2.90 crore in 2013, as per the Box Office India.

However, since the target audience of the film is children, Frozen 2 is likely to do much better on Saturday and Sunday.

