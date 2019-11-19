Diljit Dosanjh wants Gal Gadot to make ‘gobi wale paranthe’ for him, offers to bring ‘dahi’

bollywood

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is known for his quirky social media presence, and the Good Newwz star on Tuesday posted a comment on a recent picture shared by Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot, asking her to cook ‘gobi wale paranthe’ for him.

Gal on Monday shared a picture of herself, cooking some food for her children. “Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies,” she captioned the picture. To which Diljit reacted with this gem, “Acha Gal Sunn... Aj Gobi wale Pranthe Bana li.. Daee Mai Fadh Ley Aunga...” Gal’s post has been liked by over 800,000 people so far.

Diljit is known for leaving comments on celebrities’ posts. He reacts frequently to Kylie Jenner’s posts on Instagram. After Kylie announced her pregnancy, Diljit shifted his attention to the Wonder Woman actor. “Kudi Punjaban lagdi ah..,” he’d written in a comment for one of Gal’s pictures. Asked if he was fine after Kylie’s pregnancy announcement, Diljit had replied, “Main theek aan.”

Joking about how his newfound love for Gal is being misunderstood as disrespecting Kylie, he commented, “Tere chakkar ch Jatt Badnam Hoya Ferda India Media ch..Kaada Comment maarta... Kylie Gusse Kithi Addh...Banda Dil Di Gal v Na Kare Yaar.”

Diljit and his co-stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani on Monday shared the first trailer for their upcoming film, Good Newwz. The comedy will be released on Christmas, and is about a pregnancy related mix-up between two couples.

