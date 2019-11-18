e-paper
Akshay Kumar chose Good Newwz instead of film Karan Johar offered him

Karan Johar says Akshay Kumar is a rare movie star who supports first-time directors. The director said the film is his attempt to make a Hrihikesh Mukherjee comedy.

bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor during a promotion of their upcoming film Good Newwz.
Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor during a promotion of their upcoming film Good Newwz.(PTI)
         

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said actor Akshay Kumar is one of the rare Bollywood stars who chooses content over the scale of a project or director. After working on action dramas such as Brothers and Kesari, Karan is once again collaborating with Akshay -- this time on the light-hearted Good Newwz.

The producer said he originally planned to make a big-budget feature with the actor but Akshay decided on the upcoming comedy.

“I have loved Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films and I always wanted to make such movies but Dharma (his production house) has never made a film like that. I went with a big film to Akshay because he is a mega movie star. Akshay’s uniqueness is that he searches for content. He never looks for scale or opulence or who is the director. He is one superstar who has always supported first-time directors and that’s rare for a movie star,” Karan told reporters here.

He was speaking at the trailer launch of Good Newwz, directed by debutant Raj Mehta. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Karan said Good Newwz marks Akshay’s 23rd film with a budding director, claiming he is “the only movie star who has worked with so many debut directors”. Akshay recalled getting a narration from Karan regarding the other “big” film and said he found himself gravitating towards the slice-of-life story.

“I asked Karan what else he was making. He told me he was making a small film called Good Newwz. I asked him to narrate its story to me. After listening to it, I told him, ‘Let’s drop the other one and do Good Newwz,” the actor added. The film is scheduled to be released on December 27.

In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
