Good Newwz memes are as hilarious as the trailer: Fans have a Diljit Dosanjh dialogue for Shashi Tharoor

Soon after the release of Good Newwz trailer, the viewers have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes about Diljit Dosanjh’s baby avatar in the film and his funny dialogue.

bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Diljit Dosanjh memes flood Twitter post Good Newwz trailer.
The Good Newwz trailer is here and features Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani as two married couples trying to have babies. However, its Diljit who has emerged as a favourite among meme makers on social media.

The trailer shows the two couples, both with surname ‘Batra’, who approach an IVF clinic to have a baby. However, a major goof-up occurs due to their same surnames leading to Kareena’s character becoming pregnant with Diljit’s baby and Kiara expecting Akshay’s baby.

The last scene in the trailer shows Kareena giving birth to a baby who emerges to have Diljit’s face. He even wishes everyone “Hello ji”.The hilarious scene turned into a funny meme in no time with fans wandering about how Kareena’s own son Taimur will react to it.  

 A fan shared Diljit’s meme while taking a dig at the actor’s fascination with reality TV star, Kylie Jenner. The fan wrote, “Other Parents: Mera beta Engineer Banega/ Doctor Banega. His Parents: Mera Beta Kylie Jenner ke Peeche Paagal hoga.”

 

 

 

Diljit plays a Punjabi lad named Honey Batra in the film and has some hilarious dialogues in the trailer. A scene shows the doctor, played by Adil Hussain, breaking the news of the sperm mix-up to the two couples. A shocked Diljit says, “Bhains ki aankh yeh chal kya raha hai yaha par. Koi mujhe Hindi me batayega (What the hell is going on? Will someone tell me in Hindi).”

Also read: Good Newwz trailer: Akshay Kumar -Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani’s comedy of errors has a twist in the tail

Fans compared Diljit’s reaction to politician Shashi Tharoor, who recently made his debut in stand-up comedy on the web show, One Mic Stand. Many viewers claimed to be in Diljit’s place when Shashi said, “Pardon my recalcitrance” on the show.

Another wrote, “Indian Mom while watching a Bollywood movie with bunch of English dialogues.” 

 

 

Here are some more memes which appear to be as hilarious as the trailer.

 

 

Good Newwz also stars Tisca Chopra and is set to release on December 27.

