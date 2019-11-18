Akshay Kumar teases Good Newwz trailer with a new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:15 IST

Akshay Kumar has unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film Good Newwz ahead of its trailer that arrives on Monday at around noon. The poster shows the lead actors including Akshay, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani huddled together as a sperm emoji encircles them.

Akshay shared the poster with the caption, “As you can see, we’re all in this together! #GoodNewwzTrailer out today at noon!” While he looks worried and can be seen sharing a hug with Kareena, Diljit is seen embracing Kiara, who stars opposite him in the film.

The makers are calling the film the ‘biggest goof-up of the year’ as it arrives around the Christmas and New Year season at the end of this year. The film will hit cinema screens on December 27.

Akshay had unveiled the first official poster last week. It showed him and Diljit Dosanjh squeezed between Kareena and Kiara Advani’s baby bumps.

There was also an individual poster of him squeezed between two bellies. He shared it on Twitter with the caption, “’Squeezing’ in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming!”

He also shared the first look poster of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is similarly squeezed between two bellies. Akshay captioned, “There’s always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you!”

The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay and Kareena, as Honey and Monika, will be seen trying to conceive a baby.

The film went on floors in November last year and has been directed by Raj Mehta. It will arrive a week after Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Dabangg 3, which is set to release on December 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more