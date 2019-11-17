Dimple Kapadia’s mother hospitalised, actor says ‘she is better now. I need all the prayers’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 17, 2019

Veteran Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia has been admitted to Hinduja hospital in suburban Khar, sources said on Saturday. “She was admitted to the hospital on November 14. She is in the ICU,” the hospital sources said, without divulging more details.

Earlier in the day, there were rumours about Dimple being hospitalised after her daughter Twinkle and son-in-law Akshay Kumar were seen at the hospital. Dimple told IANS, “I am alive and kicking. It’s my mother who has been hospitalised. I don’t want to talk about it. My mother is doing fine. She is better now. I need all the prayers and best wishes.”

Dimple will be seen next in renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s film Tenet.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

