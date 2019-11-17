e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Dimple Kapadia’s mother hospitalised, actor says ‘she is better now. I need all the prayers’

rRefuting rumours about her health, actor Dimple Kapadia says her mother is in the hospital and she needs all the ‘prayers and best wishes.’

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:02 IST

Press Trust of India
Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna celebrated Twinkle’s grandmother Betty Kapadia’s 80th birthday last month.
Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna celebrated Twinkle’s grandmother Betty Kapadia’s 80th birthday last month.
         

Veteran Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia has been admitted to Hinduja hospital in suburban Khar, sources said on Saturday. “She was admitted to the hospital on November 14. She is in the ICU,” the hospital sources said, without divulging more details.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin reveals hers was an ‘unexpected pregnancy’, says ‘won’t rush into marriage just because I am pregnant’

Earlier in the day, there were rumours about Dimple being hospitalised after her daughter Twinkle and son-in-law Akshay Kumar were seen at the hospital. Dimple told IANS, “I am alive and kicking. It’s my mother who has been hospitalised. I don’t want to talk about it. My mother is doing fine. She is better now. I need all the prayers and best wishes.”

Dimple will be seen next in renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s film Tenet.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Sri Lanka strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential elections
Sri Lanka strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins presidential elections
Devendra Fadnavis praises Bal Thackeray amid worsening of ties with Sena
Devendra Fadnavis praises Bal Thackeray amid worsening of ties with Sena
Ahead of winter session, leaders attend all-party meeting to thrash agenda
Ahead of winter session, leaders attend all-party meeting to thrash agenda
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Driver of local train which rammed into another in Hyderabad dies
Driver of local train which rammed into another in Hyderabad dies
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Rani Rampal’s India women’s hockey team has no fear in their minds
Rani Rampal’s India women’s hockey team has no fear in their minds
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News