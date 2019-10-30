Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna join Dimple Kapadia to celebrate family matriarch’s birthday, see pics

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna are out on a family trip to Shilim where they celebrated Twinkle’s grandmother Betty Kapadia’s 80th birthday. The couple along with relatives rang in the celebrations at a resort and have shared pictures from the get-together.

Twinkle posted pictures from the holiday on her Instagram account and wrote, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.” While a picture show Akshay, Twinkle, her mother and actor Dimple Kapadia, cousin Karan Kapadia, grandmother Betty and others posing for a group photo, another shows them seated on a dining table for lunch. There is also a candid picture of Akshay posing alongside the birthday girl.

Twinkle had earlier shared a video to showcase the venue of their vacation. Showing how she could hear the birds singing in their melodious voice, she had captioned the video, “Who needs iTunes when you have a feathered Lata Mangeshkar serenading you with her music. #songbird #paradisefound.”

Twinkle and Akshay were recently spotted at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash on Sunday; they were accompanied by their son Aarav Bhatia. The trio was dressed in their ethnic best as they joined the Bachchans for the festivities.

Akshay saw his third release of the year this Diwali, Housefull 4. The multi-starrer comedy released on Friday to an opening of Rs 19 crore. After a low weekend, the film registered an enormous growth of Rs 34 crore on Monday. It has now entered the Rs 100 crore club with five-day collections of Rs 104 crore. Besides Akshay, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Chunky Panday.

Akshay also thanked the audience for accepting the film. Sharing a candid picture of the star cast in their costumes, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love.”

