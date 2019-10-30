Housefull 4 box office day 5: Akshay Kumar film is unstoppable, storms into Rs 100 crore club

bollywood

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 has been embraced by audience. At the end of five days, the film has made Rs 104 crores and entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. According to a report in Box Office India, the film made an estimated Rs 24 crore nett on Tuesday (day 5) and in the last two days, the film has made Rs 58 crore nett.

By the end of day 4, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film had made Rs 80 crore. Tweeting the day 4 figures, he wrote on Monday, “#BOUpdate: It was a BIGGG day [Mon], the national holiday... #HouseFull4 #HF4 packed a whopping number [₹ 30 cr+]... #SaandKiAankh showed massive gains... #MadeInChina saw enhanced footfalls... #Tamil film #Bigil is unstoppable in TN.”

#HouseFull4 sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 4 [Mon]... National holiday, expectedly, gave biz big push... Tue-Thu biz is extremely crucial for strong Week 1 total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr, Sun 15.33 cr, Mon 34.56 cr. Total: ₹ 87.78 cr. #India biz. #HF4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2019

The film opened well at Rs 19.08 crore on Friday and maintained momentum on Saturday too, collecting Rs 18.81 crore. On Sunday, however, it saw a dip due to Diwali. Later on Monday, it again picked up pace, collecting Rs 30 crores. Tweeting about the first two days’ business, Taran had written: “HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: Rs 37.89 cr. India biz. HF4.”

Akshay posted a note thanking audience for showering their love on the film. He wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love.”

Housefull 4 marks the return of Akshay to comedy. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in prominent roles. The reincarnation drama spans over centuries and follows a non linear narrative. Directed by Farhad Samji, it is a Sajid Nadiadwala production.

