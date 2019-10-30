e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Housefull 4 box office day 5: Akshay Kumar film is unstoppable, storms into Rs 100 crore club

Akshay Kumar’s new film, Housefull 4, is a hit with audience. Despite a damp Sunday, the film has collected an estimated Rs 104 crores after five days.

bollywood Updated: Oct 30, 2019 09:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and others, was the big Diwali release of the year.
Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and others, was the big Diwali release of the year.
         

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 has been embraced by audience. At the end of five days, the film has made Rs 104 crores and entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. According to a report in Box Office India, the film made an estimated Rs 24 crore nett on Tuesday (day 5) and in the last two days, the film has made Rs 58 crore nett.

By the end of day 4, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film had made Rs 80 crore. Tweeting the day 4 figures, he wrote on Monday, “#BOUpdate: It was a BIGGG day [Mon], the national holiday... #HouseFull4 #HF4 packed a whopping number [₹ 30 cr+]... #SaandKiAankh showed massive gains... #MadeInChina saw enhanced footfalls... #Tamil film #Bigil is unstoppable in TN.”

 

The film opened well at Rs 19.08 crore on Friday and maintained momentum on Saturday too, collecting Rs 18.81 crore. On Sunday, however, it saw a dip due to Diwali. Later on Monday, it again picked up pace, collecting Rs 30 crores. Tweeting about the first two days’ business, Taran had written: “HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: Rs 37.89 cr. India biz. HF4.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana addresses Bala and Ujda Chaman similarities: ‘We shot our film first, announced it first’

Akshay posted a note thanking audience for showering their love on the film. He wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love.”

 

Housefull 4 marks the return of Akshay to comedy. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in prominent roles. The reincarnation drama spans over centuries and follows a non linear narrative. Directed by Farhad Samji, it is a Sajid Nadiadwala production.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 09:11 IST

tags
top news
Sensex zooms past 40,000 mark, first time since July
Sensex zooms past 40,000 mark, first time since July
CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra
CM post or key portfolios: Sena’s choices to BJP in Maharashtra
Party post first, loyalty later: Those who dumped Congress on losing ranks
Party post first, loyalty later: Those who dumped Congress on losing ranks
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
House of Dragons: HBO reveals logo, title of new Game of Thrones prequel
House of Dragons: HBO reveals logo, title of new Game of Thrones prequel
‘China may deploy aircraft carrier in Indian ocean’: US navy commander
‘China may deploy aircraft carrier in Indian ocean’: US navy commander
‘$5 trillion economy roadmap ready’: PM Modi at investment forum in Riyadh
‘$5 trillion economy roadmap ready’: PM Modi at investment forum in Riyadh
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News