Good Newwz trailer: Akshay Kumar -Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani’s comedy of errors has a twist in the tail

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:53 IST

The Good Newwz trailer starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as two married couples is out and is indeed the comedy of errors we were expecting. The makers have called it ‘the biggest goof-up of the year’ as there is a sperm mix up in a fertility clinic.

Akshay and Kareena play an upwardly mobile married couple who are desperate for a baby. The twist comes in the form of another couple -- played by Diljit and Kiara -- who share the same surname and have also opted for IVF at the same clinic. This leads to a goof-up as Kareena’s eggs are fertilized with Diljit’s sperm and Kiara’s eggs are fertilized with Akshay’s sperm. This good news clearly has a twist in the tale.

Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor at Good Newwz trailer launch on Monday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Good Newwz’s trailer has its own funny moments and tonnes of confusion and complicated feelings as the two couples struggle to except the reality of their unborn babies.

Ahead of the trailer, Akshay shared a candid video with Kiara as they waited for Kareena to join them.

Akshay also released a new poster of the film ahead of the trailer. He shared it on Twitter with the caption, “As you can see, we’re all in this together! #GoodNewwzTrailer out today at noon!” . The poster shows all the four lead actors huddled together as a sperm emoji encircles them.

The posters shared till now have been high on baby bumps. Both Kareena and Kiara are shown heavily pregnant while the men appear to be squeezed between them.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Tisca Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Anjana Sukhani and Yukta Mookhey. It is the last big release of the year and will arrive in theatres amid the Christmas and New Year season on December 27.

The film was earlier named Good News but was underwent a spelling change. Producer Karan Johar had announced the name change on Akshay’s 52nd birthday in September.

Akshay and Kareena have featured in quite a few films such as Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan and Gabbar Is Back to name a few. Akshay also has another film with Kiara, Laxmmi Bomb in which he is paired opposite her.

Besides Good Newwz, Akshay has a number of films on his platter. Currently basking in the success of Housefull 4, Akshay has already started shooting for his next, Prithviraj. He also has Laxmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom in his kitty. Kareena also has three films - Angrezi Medium, Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha, in production stage.

