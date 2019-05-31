Kareena Kapoor took 15 days to decide on her TV debut, says ‘I don’t work for more than eight hours’

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who will make her TV debut with dance reality show Dance India Dance, has revealed that she contemplated for 15 days before taking a decision. More than anything else, the work hours bothered her the most. Kareena will judge the latest season of the dance reality show alongwith singer Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis.

A Mid Day report quoted Kareena as saying, “I made it clear that I don’t work for more than eight hours because of my son [Taimur]. Sometimes, I can make an exception of working up to 12 hours. The makers have been kind and worked out everything the way I wanted."

Also read: Ranbir, Alia to shoot Brahmastra inside Varanasi forts. See pics

“My management told me about DID’s offer, but initially, I wasn’t sure. It has been a long-standing show. In their 10th year, they have revamped the concept, made it a 360-degree set with over 200 cameras shooting the acts. So, I was excited to join them,” she further told the tabloid.

Kareena also reacted to rumours that she has become the highest paid actor on TV with her latest project, “If a male judge is getting a certain amount, a female judge should also get the same. I got what I deserve for the hours I will be putting in.”

Kareena has recently completed the shot for Good News where she will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will soon begin working on two of her upcoming films -Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar’s ambitious historical, Takht. Takht is a multi starrer and features stars like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:24 IST