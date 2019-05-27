Kareena Kapoor grooves in Dance India Dance’s first promo, to judge show with Raftaar, Bosco Martis. Watch video

Actor Kareena Kapoor is venturing into dance reality television shows for the first time. She will soon be seen hosting the latest season of Zee TV’s Dance India Dance with singer Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis.

ZeeTV shared the show’s first promo on Monday, featuring Kareena, Raftaar and Bosco. The video shows Kareena grooving to new theme song and introducing viewers to the season. She is seen in a shimmery silver dress with embellishments all over. Her stylists and hair and make-up artists had shared pictures of this look earlier this month but had not revealed what she was shooting for.

The new season will pit South Ke Thalaivas, East Ke Tigers, North Ke Nawabs and West Ke Singhams against one another in another epic dance battle. According to a report in The Indian Express, choreographers Bhawna Khanduja, Sneha Kapoor, Palden Lama Mawroh and Paul Cardoz will coach the teams.

A source shared with the daily, “Talks with Kareena Kapoor had been going on for a long time. However, it was only recently that the deal got finalised. She seems to be quite excited about her stint as a judge, while the team is also looking forward to having Bebo on board.”

The show launched in 2009 and has launched faces like Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and other. The show has also launched spin-offs like DID Li’l Masters and DID Super Moms.

Apart from the show--the release date of which has still not been announced--Kareena will also be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has a special role in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium in which, she will play a policewoman. Kareena will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht later this year. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

