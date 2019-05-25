Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor at Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s bash as they celebrate Kunal Kemmu’s birthday. See pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently hosted a house party to celebrate Kunal Kemmu’s birthday. Everyone from Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt joined them at the do.

Kunal shared pictures from the bash on his Instagram account and can be seen getting warm hugs from Kareena and Saif. The actor is also seen wearing a birthday cap and is seen posing with party props in one of the pictures. While the guests were in casuals, host Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in a yellow dress at the party. Kareena’s uncle Kunal Kapoor and actor Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi were also seen at the party.

It also saw Alia joining the family for the celebration. Karisma shared a picture with Ranbir, Alia and cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain from the bash. She captioned it, “Cousins @therealarmaanjain @aadarjain#ranbir @aliaabhatt @anissamalhotraMissing bebo and saif @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial@nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda#onlylove #family.” While Ranbir can be seen in casuals, Alia is seen in a stylish dress in the picture.

Kareena and Saif were spotted with son Taimur in Bandra during the day. The couple was twinning in distressed denims as they ventured out for a fun evening.

Angad Bedi with wife Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s party on Friday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu greet Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor’s uncle Kunal Kapoor at the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted in Bandra ahead of their house party on Friday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Both Kareena and Saif are currently working on their respective films. Kareena is working on Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium, which also stars Radhika Madan. She will be seen as a cop for the first time in the film. Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of romantic comedy Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar that shows them as a couple desperately trying to have a baby. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s big budget period drama, Takht later this year. The film is a period drama and also stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Saif will soon return with the second season of superhit web series Sacred Games. It will bring back Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi besides intriducing new faces such as Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin. He will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhoot Police.

First Published: May 25, 2019 09:57 IST