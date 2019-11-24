Kareena Kapoor Khan, an actor who follows her heart and her mind

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 03:53 IST

Born into the Kapoor clan — often referred to as Bollywood’s first family —39-year old Kareena Kapoor Khan is the granddaughter of the late legendary actor, showman Raj Kapoor, and the great-granddaughter of Prithviraj Kapoor. Known for her bold choice of films — she played a sex worker opposite Rahul Bose in ‘Chameli’ — and her fitness choices, like when she went to size zero in Tashan, it’s her movie characters that have become iconic.

Who doesn’t remember Poo from ‘Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gham’, or Geet from ‘Jab We Met’? Over a span of two decades, she has starred in some of the biggest Hindi films — critically and commercially acclaimed — such as ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Omkara’, and ‘Golmaal 3’. She has also won several awards for her onscreen performances. Kareena also set an example when she was working well into even her last month of pregnancy, and after embracing motherhood, soon resumed work.

She is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, and the couple has a two-year old son Taimur Ali Khan.