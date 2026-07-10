Nail art on your mind? Now you can learn it at Delhi University!

Delhi University’s Campus of Open Learning (COL) has introduced a certification course in nail art, for the first time ever. With beauty, fashion and aesthetics gaining momentum in everyday life as well as social media accounts filled with videos decoding the latest beauty trends, this seems like the perfect excuse to upskill while flaunting one’s passion for nail fashion. Delhi University has introduced a certification course in nail art, and its registrations are open till August 1. (Photo: AI Generated using ChatGPT (For representational purposes only))

The month-long certification course in Nail Art Training is a win-win as applicants wanting to enrol need to have a qualification of just class X final marksheet.

First-of-its-kind skill course

“The nail care and nail art industry is booming right now,” says Payal Mago, director, COL, explaining, “This is a very unique course and also in good time since nail art is an upcoming arm of the beauty industry. So this course will definitely provide better employment opportunities to a lot of youngsters especially girls and women who are interested in learning this art in a systematic format. The whole point of such skill-based courses is to upskill the students to become independent.”

Adding that there is currently a large market for trained nail artists, Mago shares, “Whenever you go to a mall or a good salon or outlet, there are always long lines of potential customers, waiting to get their nails! Not just in metro cities, and in fact India, but also in Europe and abroad, there is a great demand for nails. And it is a costly thing. One set of nails is easily priced at approximately 5,000 or more, with a high rate of returning clients. And usually, very elite places have good artistes. That’s what we want for our students: good employment conditions.”

Fees and eligibility

The one-month certification course costs ₹3,000. Aspirants from across the country are eligible to enrol, provided they have passed their Class X in any stream. Must note: the last date to register for this course is August 1, 2026.

But do not make the mistake of thinking that it’s going to be a cakewalk. “It will be a very comprehensive course with a 100% hands-on experience. For most efficiency, it will be a small batch with no more than 15 students in one class,” adds Mago.