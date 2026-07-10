England handed injury and illness blow ahead of Norway FIFA World Cup clash as Thomas Tuchel sweats over selection

Marc Guehi is a huge injury concern for England ahead of their FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash against Norway, according to reports. The defender is a key cog in Thomas Tuchel's backline and played the full match in their Round of 16 win against co-hosts Mexico. Thomas Tuchel has a selection headache to deal with. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Meanwhile, star midfielder Declan Rice also missed Thursday's training session due to a bug. He has also been dealing with hamstring and back pain during the ongoing campaign.

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Marc Guehi misses training According to ESPN, Guehi has been dealing with a hamstring niggle and missed training on Thursday. John Stones and Dan Burn came off the bench in the 3-2 win against Mexico and are options if Guehi is ruled out.

Speaking ahead of the match, Norway talisman Erling Haaland said, "I think there are some clear favourites out there. I think England is one of them, so I think every single one of you should put pressure on the English lads!"

"It's a special game, definitely.

"I think for me it's super special because I play in England and I'm born in England and you also play against team-mates and everything.

"So it's a bit, not weird, but it's a funny game and it's going to be nice."

Norway are also one match away from reaching the semifinals.

"I definitely didn't expect this at all," he said.

"I said it plenty of times before - even before the Brazil game I didn't expect - and I didn't expect us to be in the quarter-finals with Norway in the World Cup. It's quite surprising even for me.

"I enjoy so many things. First of all, just to be able to play in the World Cup is just an honour and a huge goal for me in my career.

"To be able to be here and play on the biggest stage with my Norwegian friends against the best teams in the world is really special.

"Playing Brazil was kind of crazy for us Norwegians and to win against Brazil and to go and play England in the quarter-finals in the World Cup in the USA is quite special.

"I think if you watch the scenes back in Norway [you can see] it's not normal for Norway."