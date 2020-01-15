Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli attacks Vishal Aditya Singh with frying pan after he throws water on her. Watch video

tv

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:38 IST

Tempers flared up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house as former flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli locked horns yet again. In a new promo video shared by Colors TV on Twitter, Madhurima is seen losing her cool and repeatedly whacking Vishal with a frying pan, after he emptied a glass of water on her. The other contestants look on in shock and attempt to stop her.

Vishal was angry with Madhurima because she kept referring to him as “behenji” and “munna” to irk him. He threw water on her face, damaging the microphones and cameras in the process.

Bigg Boss tells them that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable, and that they will be punished for it. In another video shared online, Vishal tells Bigg Boss that he is not okay with the punishment and wishes to quit the show. A teary-eyed Rashami Desai begs him to reconsider his decision. It remains to be seen how they will be punished.

This is not the first time that the ex-couple has displayed physical violence in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Just last week, she hit him with a slipper. The fight started in the garden area after Madhurima kept on taking potshots at Vishal, who lost his cool and gave her a piece of his mind. She was furious and took off her slipper to hit him.

An upset Vishal asked Bigg Boss to address the issue, saying that he will walk out if she continues to stay in the house. She later apologised to him and was nominated for the next two weeks.

In an earlier interview, Vishal said that Madhurima was abusive towards him when they were in a relationship. “Besides finding me desi and not fluent in English, I think she felt that I wasn’t financially strong. She would fight with me every time before we went out. I once asked her if she was ashamed to be seen with me in public, and she agreed. She was also abusive,” he said.

According to Vishal, his unhappy relationship with Madhurima took a toll on his professional life as well. “I have never spoken about this before, but the relationship had started affecting my work. I was in a terrible state of mind during our courtship. It’s better to part ways if a relationship obstructs your growth,” he said.

