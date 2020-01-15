Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee warns Rashami Desai to end relationship with Arhaan Khan, says ‘it’ll get tough’

tv

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:14 IST

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who made an early exit from the show due to her back injury, has said her friend and colleague Rashami Desai lost the plot after the entry of Arhaan Khan. She says Arhaan spoiled Rashami’s game and she should end their relationship at the earliest.

Salman Khan had announced on national television that Arhaan had a child and he had hidden this from Rashami. She chose to forgive Arhaan and also confessed her love for him. Commenting on this, Devoleena told ETimes in an interview, “I don’t think it was wrong as Salman sir was just trying to save her from further embarrassment on national television. I think it was the right time for the truth when Salman sir revealed Arhaan’s past.”

Stressing on why Rashami should break up with Arhaan, Devoleena said, “I don’t think she needs to give time to Arhaan and her relationship; she needs to end it. It is going to be emotionally very tough in the future. I know it gets tough because you get attached to the person when you are in a relationship. But aage jaake pachtane se accha she should end now. When a person lies to you and you forgive him, he takes you for granted and one thing leads to another. Arhaan has kept her in the dark for so long, there’s no point in giving him another chance. Then you get trapped in that relationship and there is no way out. Rashami doesn’t need to think even one per cent over it. It will be tough, but time will heal everything.”

Devoleena also accused Arhaan of feigning ignorance about Rashami’s past rivalry with Sidharth Shukla as he has been with her for two years. Commenting on how Rashami is playing right now, Devoleena said, “At present, Rashami is doing great especially after Arhaan left the show. She is taking her own decisions and she can do well. She’s ignoring Sidharth and living her life in the game. She can do better and needs to stop abusing people.”

