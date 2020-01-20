Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz fights with Paras Chhabra over house duties, fans slam channel for calling him a ‘messenger’. Watch

tv

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:24 IST

Bigg Boss 13 is clearly divided into two sides, those with Asim Riaz and those against him. Asim is the first member of the coveted Elite Club which enables a contestant immunity from nominations at any point of time. After a recent promo showed him fighting with Sidharth Shukla, the makers have released another promo showing him engaging in a war of words with Paras Chhabra over house duties. The channel captioned the new promo “Duties ke iss jhagde mein @imrealasim kyun ban rahe hai @TheRashamiDesai ke messenger?”

The promo shows Rashami Desai asking Paras Chhabra to help her in making paranthas for the contestants. He blatantly refuses to do the task despite being assigned to do so. Asim, who is seen sitting in the kitchen area jumps in their conversation and tells Paras that he will have to do his duties.

The latter loses his cool and accuses Asim of speaking on Rashami’s behalf. Mahira Sharma also joins Paras in fighting with Asim and Rashami over the issue. While Asim is a good friend of Rashami, Paras and Mahira are often ridiculed for being biased towards each other and always supporting the other, no matter what the issue, on the show.

The viewers also chose sides and reacted to the promo on Twitter. Referring to Paras, a viewer wrote on Twitter, “The guy who lives on his gf’s money & begs her for perfumes, clothes, rent & shoes is talking about #AsimRiaz ‘s aukaat lol.” Another tweeted, “Asim Riaz is also taking a stand for himself! Cuz whenever asim says that he can’t do a duty, saare Ghar waale Chad jaate hai usspar. Now when paras is making excuses Asim has FULL right to ask him why he’s running away from his duties. GO ASIM!” One more viewer wrote, “Sana nhi bolti sid k liye?? Arti nhi bolti sid k liye?? Mahira nhi bolti paras k liye??? Paras nhi bolta mahira k liye?? Yeh sb hain MESSENGER ek dusre ke....Apko dikhta hai toh sirf ASIM???”

Not many agreed with Asim and claimed that he was intentionally picking up fights with contestants.A viewer wrote, “Today I’vl say this #AsimRiaz is badtameez, he has no morals he is not a man of words, he is nothing without #SidharthShukIa his game is only instigating Sid so he can get some@footage out of it! Tell me what has he done otherwise towards d shows contribution @BeingSalmanKhan.”

