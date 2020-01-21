e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s father slams Vindu Dara Singh for hateful comment against son, this is his response

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s father slams Vindu Dara Singh for hateful comment against son, this is his response

Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh has shared several tweets against Asim Riaz, whose father has now slammed the actor for his immaturity.

tv Updated: Jan 21, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh has shared several tweets against Asim Riaz.
Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh has shared several tweets against Asim Riaz.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz continues to be a fan favourite even as his constant run-ins with friend-turned-foe Sidharth Shukla continue to make news. Now his father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has come out in his support and slammed Vindu Dara Singh for calling him ‘chuslet’ and blaming him for his frequent fights with Sidharth Shukla.

Criticising Vindu, Asim’s father wrote on Twitter, “Guests used to prey for inmates but @RealVinduSingh as guest praised Paras for doublecross ,saluted Sid for his poking ,demoralise Rashmi for her clarity ,used inappropriate words to Asim but deleted later by @ColorsTV speaks immaturity &highheadedness.#MorePowerToYouAsim.”

 

Vindu reacted to the news of Asim’s father slamming him on Twitter, saying, “His father has slammed me ? Aap ka beta chuslet hai yeh aaj aap keh Assin neh khud agree kiya ki you kicked him out of the house !”

 

Vindu had entered the house last week and had told Asim, ”Jab tu ladta hai, toh humne tera naam rakha hai Chuslet, because bahut zyada chewing gum ke jaise khichta hai. Wo Himalaya jaise aadmi hai usse ladna theek nahi hai (When you fight, we have named you Chuslet. Sidharth is like the Himalaya, it’s not right to fight with him) .”

 

He said in another tweet, “#ChusletAsim neh pehle Sid koh use kiya &dus liya. Phir Shefali koh use kiya &dus liya. Phir koi singer koh “I like it” kiya. Abb ja keh rashmi keh lap main sit kar raha hai. Yeh quality hai ek BB winner ki, joh apne dam peh kuch nahi kar saktah! Bus Bow Bow (Asim first used Sid and then ditched him, and then Shefali, and then said ‘I like it’ to some singer. Now he is sitting in Rashami’s lap. This is the quality of a BB winner, who cannot do anything by himself).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he is ‘done’ with Asim Riaz and wants to quit, fight divides Twitter

Vindu had earlier said in a tweet that he and Sidharth will party in Mumbai once the latter wins the show. Bigg Boss 12 finalist Karanvir Bohra had interrupted him on Twitter, saying that he shouldn’t be so sure as the channel can bring a twist in the game at any time.

