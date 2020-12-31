e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Hollywood / Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reportedly playing young Morpheus in Matrix 4

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reportedly playing young Morpheus in Matrix 4

Watchmen and Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is reportedly playing young Morpheus in the upcoming Matrix 4.

hollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2019 15:00 IST

Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will reportedly play a young Morpheus in Matrix 4, previously played by Laurence Fishburne.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will reportedly play a young Morpheus in Matrix 4, previously played by Laurence Fishburne.
         

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been reportedly cast to play a young Morpheus in the upcoming untitled The Matrix 4. According to website The Illuminerdi, the Watchmen and Aquaman star will essay the iconic role, originally played by Laurence Fishburne, in the next chapter of the famous sci-fi series.

In the original trilogy, Morpheus is the captain of the Nebuchadnezzar who pulls back the proverbial curtain for Neo (played by Keanu Reeves). It is yet to be known whether or not Fishburne will come back in the new movie.

 

Abdul-Mateen was cast as one of the leads in The Matrix 4 in October and the rumour mills were abuzz if the actor would play a young Morpheus. Plot details of the film are currently unknown.

Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, will write and helm the new project. Besides Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are reprising their roles as Trinity and Niobe.

Also read: Kiara Advani defends Kabir Singh and Preeti, says film is ‘love story between two dysfunctional people’

It also stars Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Lana Wachowski. Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will back the movie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rs 102 lakh crore worth projects to make India $5 trillion economy by 2025: FM Sitharaman
Rs 102 lakh crore worth projects to make India $5 trillion economy by 2025: FM Sitharaman
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Nitish Kumar’s one-line response on BJP ties amid shadow boxing over 2020 polls
Nitish Kumar’s one-line response on BJP ties amid shadow boxing over 2020 polls
FASTag rollout in top gear as NHAI steamrolls teething issues across country
FASTag rollout in top gear as NHAI steamrolls teething issues across country
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News