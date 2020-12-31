Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reportedly playing young Morpheus in Matrix 4

hollywood

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 15:00 IST

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been reportedly cast to play a young Morpheus in the upcoming untitled The Matrix 4. According to website The Illuminerdi, the Watchmen and Aquaman star will essay the iconic role, originally played by Laurence Fishburne, in the next chapter of the famous sci-fi series.

In the original trilogy, Morpheus is the captain of the Nebuchadnezzar who pulls back the proverbial curtain for Neo (played by Keanu Reeves). It is yet to be known whether or not Fishburne will come back in the new movie.

Abdul-Mateen was cast as one of the leads in The Matrix 4 in October and the rumour mills were abuzz if the actor would play a young Morpheus. Plot details of the film are currently unknown.

Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, will write and helm the new project. Besides Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are reprising their roles as Trinity and Niobe.

Also read: Kiara Advani defends Kabir Singh and Preeti, says film is ‘love story between two dysfunctional people’

It also stars Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Lana Wachowski. Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will back the movie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more