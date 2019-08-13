Kareena Kapoor Khan gazes lovingly at Taimur, internet cannot handle the cuteness. See new pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:28 IST

A new picture of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, posing with her son, Taimur, has been shared online. The picture, probably taken in England, shows the actor gazing lovingly at her little boy.

The picture was shared on one of Kareena’s fan pages on Instagram, and has accumulated over 75,000 ‘likes’ in just a couple of hours. In the picture, Kareena can be seen wearing a white top, with a black jacket, while Taimur is wearing a blue T-shirt.

Several fans were moved by Taimur’s cuteness, and left positive messages in the comments section. “Cute baby with stunning mom,” wrote one person. “Cuteness overload,” commented another. Dozens of fans left heart emojis in the comments section as well.

A few days ago, pictures of Taimur, his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat, were shared online. The children were playing at a farm. Kareena has been stationed in London for the past several weeks. She is filming Angrezi Medium there, with actor Irrfan Khan. Her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor, accompanied by her kids, Kiaan and Samaira, and their mom Babita also joined Kareena earlier in June. Soha Ali Khan also flew down recently with husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya.

Kareena has also been visiting Mumbai to complete her commitments for her debut TV show, Dance India Dance Battle of Champions. On the most recent trip, she was spotted chatting with Taimur on video call.

