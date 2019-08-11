Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video call with son Taimur is the cutest thing you will watch today

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:57 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is shooting for her maiden TV show, Dance India Dance, was recently spotted on a video call with her son Taimur. She appears lost in the conversation even as she walks around with her entourage.

In the video that is now going viral, Kareena is seen wearing an orange dress and talking to Taimur on a video call. As she takes a turn, the camera manages to capture the screen of her phone, showing us a closeup of Taimur.

In another video, Kareena is seen talking on her phone even as she pushes Taimur in a stroller. Kareena is in black while her son is wearing a white T-shirt paired with red shorts. Taimur’s nanny is seen walking behind them, with shopping bags in her hand.

While shooting for the Independence Day special episode on Dance India Dance, Kareena shared that she wants Taimur to be a cricketer. She even requested cricketer Kapil Dev, who will be seen as a guest on the episode, to teach her a few techniques so she could teach them to her son as well. “Of course, I would be very happy with whatever Taimur wants to do when he grows up, but there is still that secret wish for him to become a cricketer.”

Kareena Kapoor on Dance India Dance sets.

Kapil Dev plays cricket with Kareena.

Kapil Dev helps Kareena hold a bat.

Kareena gets a bat signed by Kapil Dev.

Kapil obliged her and taught her a few moves. He also signed a bat for Taimur as a gift. Kareena is currently shuttling between Mumbai and London. While she is shooting for Dance India Dance in Mumbai, her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur are stationed in London.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 12:57 IST