Raveena Tandon gives special gift to grandson Rudra on his baptism, see pics

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:08 IST

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, on the occasion of her grandson Rudra’s baptism, gave a special present to her adopted daughter Chhaya Malaney. Casting artist Bhavna Jasra revealed in an Instagram post that Raveena got a hand and feet casting of Rudra specially made and gifted it to Chhaya.

“@officialraveenatandon gifted her foster daughter Chhaya Malaney a beautiful hand & feet castings of her son “Rudra”. Raveena is an ardent fan of our work & has sweetest & kindest words for us and our work,” Bhavna wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, Raveena shared pictures from her grandson’s baptism on Instagram and wrote, “Some special days are made of these.. the continuation of families and legacies .. for the Baptism of my lil Rudra . Fun laughter and happiness! Gods blessings always ! #rudrasdayout.”

In another Instagram post, she wrote, “Me and mine .. even the same expressions . Just like his glam nan! ! #rudrasdayout.”

At the age of 21, Raveena adopted two girls, Pooja (11) and Chhaya (8), the daughters of her distant cousin. She brought them home in 1995 after her cousin passed away and she did not think that they were getting enough love and care from their guardian.

Raveena also has two biological children – a daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan – with her husband, film distributor Anil Thadani.

On the work front, Raveena will be seen next in the much-anticipated Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash. According to reports, her character will be modelled on former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Apart from this, Raveena is also set to write a web series on Dissociative Identity Disorder. She will also produce the show, a psychological thriller, under her banner AA Films.

