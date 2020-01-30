e-paper
Shikara isn’t a movie, it’s a movement, says director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that the entire country should watch Shikara, as it is not merely a movie, but a movement.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:10 IST

Asian News International
A still from the Shikara trailer.
A still from the Shikara trailer.
         

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Wednesday organised a special screening of his upcoming film Shikara based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. Chopra who himself is a Pandit from Kashmir said that the film is a tribute to the community.

"It's a tribute to the Pandit community, to us, to our mothers. Nobody listened to us for 30 years. Our story was hidden for the past 30 years," said the director. "This is not a movie but a movement and the movement is that entire India should see our story now," he added.

 

"We didn't want to make a film that people see and say that yes, whatever happened was very bad, instead we wanted to make such a film where people see that despite everything we are standing on our feet, there is hope in our lives and we have settled well," said the 67-year-old director.

The film narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley, within which a love story plays out, in the worst of times. The film has largely been shot in the valley of Kashmir.

Shikara has been produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

