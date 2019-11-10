Malaika Arora celebrates son Arhaan’s birthday with Arbaaz Khan and the whole family. See pics

bollywood

Actor Malaika Arora rang in her son Arhaan Khan’s 17th birthday with a party in Mumbai on Saturday. The whole crew, including Arhaan’s father and Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, came together to celebrate.

Malaika was spotted outside the party venue with her mother, sister Amrita Arora, her husband, Arhaan and others. They posed together for the paparazzi before heading in. Malaika wore a short red blazer dress with black heels and Arhaan kept things casual in his grey T-shirt and jeans. Arbaaz was spotted looking fit in a green T-shirt and dark pair of pants. Actor Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya also attended the party.

Earlier in the day, Malaika shared a special birthday post for Arhaan on Instagram. The 46-year-old shared a special heartfelt message on Instagram expressing her love for her son as she wonders how her baby boy turned 17. “N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our firstborn . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving, understanding and sensible. LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it,” she captioned the birthday post.

In one picture, Malaika is seen holding little toddler Arhaan in her arms while in the other picture, Arhaan can be seen as a 17-year-old grown-up posing with his mother. Arhaan’s father Arbaaz Khan also wished the teenager by posting his picture on Instagram and captioned it as “17 today”.

Recently in an interview, Malaika had joked that she cannot choose between Arhaan and her beloved pet dog. “I guess if you’re an animal person, I mean any-- a dog person, a cat person or you know whatever--I think they just become family and for me Casper is. In fact, my son always says that he says you love him more than me, always says. He keeps asking me, ‘Mumma you love Casper or me?’ I say I have two boys and its both of you and I love you both equally. He keeps saying that ‘Mom, can you not be diplomatic and choose me and say no. You’re my number 1.’ I’m like I can’t say that. Arhaan is everything but my Casper is also my everything. The kind of unconditional love that.. I can’t believe we’re sitting and talking about my pet here but yeah it’s just unconditional love,” she said.

